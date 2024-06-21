Navi Mumbai: Airoli Cafe Staffer Abused, Thrashed By MNS Workers For 'Not Playing Marathi Songs'; Video Viral

Navi Mumbai: Cafe Staffer Abused, Thrashed By MNS Workers For 'Not Playing Marathi Songs'; Video Viral |

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Navi Mumbai, a cafe staff from Northern India was physically assaulted by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers. According to a report by Times Now, the incident took place on the evening of Thursday, June 20 in Airoli after the cafe staffer allegedly refused to speak in Marathi and play Marathi songs, leading to verbal abuse and later violence from the MNS members.

The altercation was captured on video, showing the MNS workers entering the shop, shouting and abusing the staff. In a video posted on YouTube by News18 Lokmat, one can see a group of people entering the shop and abusing the man, probably the owner. They can be seen slapping him continuously after someone says he doesn't know to speak in Marathi. They can be heard threatening him to play only Marathi songs in the shop.

The victim was repeatedly slapped and was allegedly abused by the party members. The attackers demanded that he converse only in Marathi and play Marathi songs in his shop. According to the report, despite the severity of the assault incident, no action has been taken against the attackers so far.

