Navi Mumbai: AIMIM Vidyarthi Aghadi Regional General Secretary Writes To CM For Separate Police Stations In Airoli, Ulwe & Upcoming Airport

Demand for separate police stations in Airoli, Ulwe and the upcoming international airport has been growing. AIMIM Vidyarthi Aghadi regional general secretary Haji Shahnawaz Khan has written to the Chief Minister in this regard.

Haji Shahnawaz Khan writes to CM

In his demand, Khan claimed that Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate has a long jurisdiction area from Digha to Belapur of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) as well as Panvel and adjoining areas of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) including Uran. A lot of development has taken place in the city and there is a sudden rise in the population.

“In order to cater to the rising population and keep the city safe, there is a need to increase the number of police stations,” said Khan, adding that at present, the number of police stations is low, keeping the rising population in mind.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police have already sent a proposal to the state government for separate police stations in Ulwe, Airoli and the upcoming airport.

