Navi Mumbai: After Metro, Citizens Want Train Linking Belapur/Nerul To Uran

Representative image

In the wake of the Navi Mumbai metro’s launch on Friday, citizen groups are now urging the prompt initiation of the much-delayed suburban train services linking Belapur/Nerul to Uran. The suburban rail project is expected to connect the newly developed node Dronagiri and JNPT township.

Alert Citizens Team (ACT) have expressed concern over the prolonged delay in commissioning the train services to Uran. In response to a complaint filed with the Prime Minister, the suburban railways have confirmed that the “line is ready for basic operation of train services and is expected to be inaugurated shortly.”

B N Kumar of ACT has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the inauguration, suggesting a quick allocation of time or a virtual inauguration via video conferencing.

Belapur-Seawoods-Uran rail link project marred by delays

The Belapur-Seawoods-Uran rail link, a project initiated in 1997 and recently completed, has been marred by delays, leaving the public awaiting its operationalisation. The rail connection holds strategic importance due to the presence of major projects such as JNPA, ONGC, Bharat Petroleum, and the Indian Navy in the region.

Commuters, who currently face challenges travelling by road, often resort to using two-wheelers. ACT emphasised the urgent need for a train service, citing its potential to enhance regional progress and acknowledging the suburban rail link as the lifeline of the Mumbai region.

Despite being one of the most delayed projects with a substantial overrun, citizen groups remain optimistic that the trains to and from Uran will soon be operational. ACT has urged the Prime Minister’s immediate intervention to ensure a swift inauguration, emphasising the project’s critical role in alleviating transportation woes in the Mumbai region.