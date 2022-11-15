Navi Mumbai: After daughter's information, Nerul police books mother and two for cheating during online, LLB exam

Navi Mumbai: Nerul police have registered a case against three persons, including a 46-year-old woman, for allegedly using a dummy candidate to appear in the LLB (Bachelor of Law) exam online. The daughter of the accused revealed the cheating, following which a case was registered.

According to police, the main accused, Manali Shashikant Gawali, a resident of Dadar, used one of her friends to appear for her sixth-semester exam of LLB online by closing the camera of the mobile at a house in Nerul. Gawali cleared the exam with good marks.

The police have filed a complaint after Dr. Snehal Shashikant Gawli, Manali's daughter, informed them of the cheating. According to the complainant, her mother Manali enrolled in the LLB programme at Rizvi College Bandra.However, she was not able to clear the exam on her own. So, she used to take help from different people by arranging answer books.

However, during the lockdown, she used the Nerul house and got a dummy candidate to appear for the exam and clear it.

While addressing a press conference, Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone 1, informed that they knowingly cheated the Mumbai University by using a dummy candidate to clear the exam, and a case has been registered against them.

Apart from them, one more unidentified person is involved in the crime. A case has been registered at the Nerul police station under sections 419, 420, and 120(b) of the IPC, and further investigation is going on.