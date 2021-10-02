Navi Mumbai: After cooking gas, now vegetable costs surge; check retail prices here

Homemakers are having a tough time managing the household budget as prices from cooking gas to vegetables have witnessed a dramatic surge.

Two days ago, the central government increased the cooking gas price by Rs 43 per cylinder. Now, the prices of green vegetables have also shot up.

In the last week, prices of most of the vegetables have almost doubled in the retail market. While green peas are being sold at Rs 240 per kg, tomatoes which were Rs 20 per kg a week ago are now available at Rs 60 per kg. Almost all green vegetables have reached Rs 60 per kg in the retail market.

According to vegetable traders, excessive rainfall in vegetable growing areas has damaged crops and has impacted the supply.

On Saturday, the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) received around 390 tempos/trucks laden with green vegetables which were around 30 percent less than normal arrivals. “Due to a sudden drop in supply, the price of most of the vegetables have doubled or in some cases, tripled,” said an administrative official from APMC. Cauliflower which was being sold between Rs 30 per kg last week is now available at Rs 80 per kg. Even tomatoes, which were Rs 20 per kg in the retail market are now available at Rs 60 per kg. Onion prices have already increased due to the end of the season. The price of capsicum and Chavli (Black-eyed pea) have also increased two-fold.

Nisha S Ramakrishnan, a Vashi resident says that it has become impossible to manage the kitchen as the price of cooking gas and vegetables have increased beyond reach.

According to traders, heavy rainfall in the last week of September damaged vegetables, and farmlands were flooded with rainwater. “Many farmers had to pluck vegetables before it was ready as farm fields were flooded with rainwater,” said Bhupen Patil, a trader at APMC.

The Mumbai APMC in Vashi supplies vegetables, fruits and other commodities to Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, and also Vasai-Virar.

Traders at the APMC said that by November first week, the supply of green vegetables will increase and the price will come down. “Winter is known for good availability of green vegetables and by then fresh crops will also start coming to market,” said another trader.

Check retail prices in comparison to last month here:

Cauliflower

September 25 (Retail price in Rs per kg) - Rs 30

October 2 (Retail price in Rs per kg) - Rs 60 to Rs 80

Cabbage

September 25 (Retail price in Rs per kg) - Rs 20

October 2 (Retail price in Rs per kg) - Rs 60

Brinjal

September 25 (Retail price in Rs per kg) - Rs 30

October 2 (Retail price in Rs per kg) - Rs 60

Lady’s finger

September 25 (Retail price in Rs per kg) - Rs 40

October 2 (Retail price in Rs per kg) - Rs 80

Carrot

September 25 (Retail price in Rs per kg) - Rs 40

October 2 (Retail price in Rs per kg) - Rs 60 to 80



Tomato



September 25 (Retail price in Rs per kg) - Rs 20 to 30

October 2 (Retail price in Rs per kg) - Rs 60 to 80

Peas



September 25 (Retail price in Rs per kg) - Rs 100

October 2 (Retail price in Rs per kg) - Rs 240

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 06:44 PM IST