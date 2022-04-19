Navi Mumbai: After 2 year gap, 10 days drama workshop for children to be organised in Vashi

After a two-year gap, the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad, Navi Mumbai and Sant Shiromani Kala Manch will hold a 10-day workshop on Drama for children. The workshop will be conducted at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium in Vashi from April 19 to April 28.

Due to Covid, the annual drama workshop could not be held. However, this year, the Covid cases are under control, Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Natya Parishad, Navi Mumbai and Sant Shiromani Kala Manch will jointly hold the workshop.

The workshop will be conducted under the guidance of Shrihari Pawle. The purpose of the workshop is to nurture the budding talent so that they excel in the field of drama and art. For the past 25 years, Pawle has been training children. “Children are very enthusiastic as the workshop is being held after a two-year of gap. The workshop will be held from 5pm to 7 pm everyday for 10 days,” said an organizer.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Crime branch seizes contraband worth Rs 29 lakhs in a week

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:00 AM IST