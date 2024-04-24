Navi Mumbai: African National Held For Smuggling Ecstasy In Crayons From Netherlands |

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau has busted an international drug syndicate and arrested an African national residing in Navi Mumbai. Identified as B.O. Afo, the man came to India in 2018 and stayed on even after his visa expired.

The police were led to him after a probe was initiated into a parcel from the Netherlands received at the Foreign Post Office on October 19 last year. On suspicion, the parcel was unboxed and 4,970 multi-coloured ecstasy tablets weighing 2.1kg worth Rs2 crore were found concealed between toys, crayons and pens.

An extensive probe was initiated and the financial trail led the police to the accused in Navi Mumbai. From him, the agency has collected incriminating evidence along with details of international and domestic banks.

The seized drugs were to be distributed to multiple cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Goa and Hyderabad. Further probe is underway to identify the other key associates of the larger syndicate, an official said.