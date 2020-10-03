Navi Mumbai adjudged as 'Most Peaceful City' in Maharashtra during COVID-19

The state government has applauded Navi Mumbai police for maintaining law and order during COVID 19. The city has been adjudged as the “Most Peaceful City” during the COVID 19.

The Navi Mumbai police commissioner received the award from Home Minister Anil Deshmukh early this week. However, the achievement has come at a cost of 10 personnel who lost their lives due to COVID 19 infection.

Since the outbreak, the more than 1000 police personnel and their family members infected with the deadly viruses and 10 police personnel also lost their lives while executing their duties.

Like doctors, police personnel were also at the frontline during the pandemic, and many of them got infected as well. Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh tweeted after receiving the award and dedicated the award to their service.