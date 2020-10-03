Navi Mumbai adjudged as 'Most Peaceful City' in Maharashtra during COVID-19

The state government has applauded Navi Mumbai police for maintaining law and order during COVID 19. The city has been adjudged as the “Most Peaceful City” during the COVID 19.
The Navi Mumbai police commissioner received the award from Home Minister Anil Deshmukh early this week. However, the achievement has come at a cost of 10 personnel who lost their lives due to COVID 19 infection.
Since the outbreak, the more than 1000 police personnel and their family members infected with the deadly viruses and 10 police personnel also lost their lives while executing their duties.
Like doctors, police personnel were also at the frontline during the pandemic, and many of them got infected as well. Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh tweeted after receiving the award and dedicated the award to their service.
Police constable Rajendra Khot, 51, attached with the Vashi died while fighting against the virus on September 28.
Earlier, on September 21, assistant sub-inspector Shantilal Koli, 55, and head constable Vinod Pasatkar, 46, died after contracting the virus. Pasatkar was posted at the city police headquarters in Belapur and was admitted to the D Y Patil Hospital on September 7 after testing positive. Later, Pasatkar was placed on ventilator support after his health deteriorated. However, he could not be saved. Similarly, Koli, who was posted at NRI police station, died while fighting the Coronavirus.
According to police officials, around 1300 police personnel including senior officials and their family members contracted the virus. However, around 88% of them got cured.
There are two dedicated COVID care centres for police personnel located in Nerul and Kalamboli where police personnel with mild and asymptomatic are quarantined.
Meanwhile, the police have also formed a Wellness Team, consisting of senior officials who visit these COVID care centres and interact police personnel admitted for treatment. The team also ensures that the required medicine should be available on time and they coordinate with doctors and make arrangement of medicines including Remdesivir injection for severe COVID 19 patients.
Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases of COVID 19 has crossed 61,000 under the Navi Mumbai police commissioner area. There are 20 police stations in its jurisdiction and at present, there are 5623 active cases.
