Navi Mumbai Activists Urge Phased Reopening Of Pandavkada, Kharghar Hills | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Activists from Navi Mumbai have urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reconsider the seasonal access restrictions imposed on Pandavkada, Kharghar Hills and other natural tourist destinations, calling for a scientific safety assessment and phased reopening of the sites.

What are the demands?

The demand was raised by the Sajag Nagrik Manch and Kharghar Hill Welfare Association, which have sought a high-level reassessment of the restricted locations to determine whether they can be made accessible to citizens after implementing appropriate safety measures.

The organisations have demanded that Pandavkada, Kharghar Hills, Phanaswadi and other restricted areas be inspected by a committee comprising geologists, structural experts, disaster management specialists and town planners. They have suggested measures such as retaining walls, rock netting, slope stabilisation, proper drainage systems and protective fencing at locations identified as vulnerable.

Access to the Phanaswadi route is restricted from June 15 to September 15 due to the possibility of landslides. If the area is considered dangerous, they asked, how are runners and walkers allowed to enter?

Pandavkada, Kharghar Hills and Phanaswadi are among the few places where citizens can spend time amid nature, exercise and get relief from mental stress. Development, they said, should not be restricted to concrete structures, roads and flyovers but should also include safe natural public spaces.

“Banning access to Pandavkada waterfall, Kharghar Hills and similar tourist destinations merely because of the actions of a few overenthusiastic youngsters is completely wrong and irrational,” said a member of the Kharghar Hill Welfare Association.

The activists have urged the government to review the blanket restrictions and reopen the sites in phases after addressing identified safety concerns.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/