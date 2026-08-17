Mumbai: 10 Arrested For Duping Student Of ₹16 Lakh On Pretext Of Promising Engineering College Admission; Assets Worth ₹1.35 Crore Seized |

Mumbai: Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Datta Nalawade on Monday shared details of a fraud case in which a group allegedly lured college students by promising admissions to top colleges in the city.

Speaking about the case, Nalawade said a complaint was registered at a police station after a student was allegedly defrauded of Rs 16 lakh on the pretext of securing admission to an engineering college.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | DCP Datta Nalawade says, “A case was registered at the Police Station regarding an incident where an individual was defrauded. The victim was charged ₹16 lakhs under the pretext of securing admission to an engineering college. Upon investigation,… pic.twitter.com/YtdflAcCXs — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026

Group allegedly used social media

According to the DCP, the investigation revealed that a well-organised group was allegedly operating the admission fraud scheme. The accused reportedly posted paid advertisements on social media and contacted students who showed interest in securing admissions.

“They would even take victims to the campuses of various private universities, assuring them that admission could be secured through the NRI or management quota,” Nalawade said.

Police arrest 10 people

Following the investigation, police arrested 10 people and seized around 22 mobile phones and other items. The total value of the seized articles is estimated at approximately Rs 1.35 crore.

Nalawade clarified that the investigation is currently underway. Further details regarding the total number of victims, bank account transactions, cash components and other aspects of the case will be shared as the probe progresses.