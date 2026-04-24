Navi Mumbai Activist Threatens Indefinite Hunger Strike From May 1 Over Belapur Fort Restoration Delay |

Navi Mumbai based activist has written to top state and city officials alleging inaction on the restoration of Belapur Fort and claiming attempts to stall a proposed peaceful protest, while warning of an indefinite hunger strike from May 1.

Repeated pleas since March yield no action

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Director General of Police, the Managing Director of CIDCO, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner and the senior inspector of NRI Police Station Navi Mumbai, K. Kumar of the Conscious Citizen Forum said repeated representations since early March had not yielded action.

Kumar alleged irregularities in past contracts for repair works at the 16th-century fort and said negligence over the past four to five years had led to significant damage. He also claimed that despite a formal request on March 26 seeking permission to hold a peaceful, indefinite fast from May 1, authorities had not issued a clear response.

Delay raises suppression concerns, activist says

“The delay or inaction raises concerns about attempts to suppress a peaceful protest,” the letter states, invoking constitutional rights to free expression and peaceful assembly.

The activist has warned that he and his colleagues will proceed with an indefinite hunger strike from Maharashtra Day if their demands for restoration, protection and conservation of the fort are not met. He further said any obstruction by authorities would be the responsibility of the officials concerned.

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