Maharashtra Proposes Mandatory Basic Marathi For Auto, Taxi, Ola, Uber Drivers To Ease Commuter Communication | File Pic

Mumbai: In a significant move aimed at improving communication between commuters and drivers, the Maharashtra Transport Department has submitted a proposal to the Home Department to make basic conversational Marathi mandatory for drivers of auto-rickshaws, taxis and app-based services such as Ola and Uber.

Draft amendments to 1989 Motor Vehicle Rules

The proposal seeks amendments to Rules 4, 78 and 85 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, introducing a provision that requires drivers of public service vehicles to possess a ‘working knowledge’ of Marathi. Officials said the draft notification process is currently underway.

Under the proposed framework, licensing authorities will be empowered to assess an applicant’s Marathi language skills along with their character and background before granting authorisation to operate public transport vehicles. The requirement will also extend to licence renewals, particularly for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, making it mandatory for them to demonstrate basic Marathi proficiency.

Transport Minister cites daily commuter confusion

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the initiative is intended to make daily commuting smoother and more convenient for passengers. He noted that language barriers have often led to confusion and complaints, especially in urban centres like Mumbai. Clarifying the government’s approach, he said the objective is not to create fear or penalise drivers, but to encourage the practical adoption of Marathi in everyday interactions.

The state government has also initiated a consultation process, inviting objections and suggestions from citizens, unions and stakeholders. All feedback received within 30 days of the draft notification will be considered before finalising the rules.

Literary groups offer to train drivers

The move has received support from Marathi literary groups, which have expressed willingness to help design basic language training modules and assist drivers in acquiring conversational skills.

The proposal comes amid repeated complaints from commuters about communication gaps with non-Marathi speaking drivers. The government is also planning a statewide permit verification drive from Maharashtra Day, during which officials may assess drivers’ compliance with regulatory requirements, including basic Marathi communication skills.

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