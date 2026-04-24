No FIR Against Woman Who Confronted Minister Girish Mahajan During Women's Rally In Mumbai's Worli, Clarifies Mumbai Police |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Friday clarified that no FIR has been registered against a woman who confronted Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan during a traffic jam in Worli earlier this week.

"It is being clarified that there is no FIR registered against the woman who criticised traffic congestion and shouted at agitators during the Morcha on 21 April 2026 near Jambhori Maidan in Worli," DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay confirmed on the matter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The police force also took to X and responded to several posts claiming an FIR has been filed against the woman. Several users shared a video posted on X by FPJ, claiming an FIR was filed against the woman. However, the video clearly shows Zen Sadavarte showing only a copy of her complaint and not an actual FIR. Authorities urged citizens to verify facts before sharing such claims.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The complaint was lodged on Thursday by Zen Sadavarte, daughter of advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, at the Worli police station. She alleged that the woman used abusive language against police personnel and behaved disrespectfully towards public representatives. Sadavarte also demanded strict action and urged the police to register an FIR at the earliest.

The controversy erupted from an incident on April 21 near Jambhori Maidan in Worli, where a BJP-led protest march caused heavy traffic congestion across the area. The rally was organised over the Women’s Reservation Bill and saw a significant turnout, leading to long delays for commuters.

In a video that has since gone viral, the woman is seen confronting Minister Mahajan, questioning the decision to hold the protest on busy roads. The footage also shows the woman raising her voice and arguing with police personnel who attempted to move her away from the site.

She can also be seen throwing a water bottle at the rally. Later, she can be heard asking authorities to shift the demonstration to an open ground instead of disrupting traffic, saying hundreds of commuters were stuck due to the agitation.

The incident has sparked debate on social media, with opinions divided over the woman’s actions, some backing her frustration over public inconvenience, while others criticising her conduct and language. Police have reiterated that, as of now, only a complaint has been received and no FIR has been registered in the matter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/