Navi Mumbai: Activist Alleges Illegal Drone Use By Panvel Municipal Corporation Near NMI Airport Restricted Zone, Seeks DGCA Probe

Drone usage during PMC events near the Navi Mumbai airport corridor has triggered safety and regulatory concerns | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, May 8: A Panvel-based activist has raised concerns over the alleged unauthorised use of drones by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and private operators in areas falling under the restricted zone of the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Activist alleges drone use during civic events

Activist Archis Limaye alleged that drones were used for videography during Shiv Jayanti and Maharashtra Day functions despite strict Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) restrictions around airport zones.

According to Limaye, videos shot using drones were later uploaded on the municipality’s official social media platforms. However, information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act allegedly revealed discrepancies regarding permissions and the scope of work related to the videography assignments.

Questions raised over legality of aerial filming

Questioning the legality of the aerial filming, Limaye claimed that drones were flown near the municipal headquarters and other locations falling along the airport’s flight path, where aircraft pass frequently during landing operations.

“The Air India 171 crash in Ahmedabad last year should have been a wake-up call for everyone. If such reckless activities continue near sensitive airport zones, it won’t be long before another major accident happens,” Limaye said.

He added that the issue was not limited to the PMC alone. “Apart from the civic body, several reckless drone operators are openly flying drones in restricted areas without fear of action,” he alleged.

PMC issues show-cause notice to contractor

Following the complaints, Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale clarified that drone usage was not included in the official work orders issued for the civic events.

“No use of drones was mentioned in the work order given for the functions. Nevertheless, the contractor assigned the photography work has already been served a show-cause notice asking why drones were used when it was not mentioned in the work order,” Chitale said.

Activist alleges attempt to shift blame

However, Limaye alleged that the explanation was “a typical cover-up attempt”, claiming that documents received through RTI clearly indicate that drone-related work was part of the assignment.

“The civic body cannot escape responsibility by blaming only the contractor. It is the administration’s duty to verify all content before publishing it on official social media handles. Now there appears to be an attempt to sweep the issue under the rug and find a scapegoat,” he alleged.

Drone videos removed from official platforms

A senior civic official, meanwhile, informed that internal circulars have now been issued directing that drones should no longer be used for municipal programmes. The official also stated that videos shot using drones and uploaded on official platforms have since been removed.

Also Watch:

Limaye further claimed that drones were also used during programmes near the Shivaji Maharaj statue and Vadale Lake. He has submitted complaints to the DGCA and the Union Civil Aviation Ministry seeking an inquiry into the matter and stricter enforcement against illegal drone operations near the airport corridor.

PMC officials said further action would be taken after a detailed review of the issue.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/