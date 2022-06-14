e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Active cases continue to rise, NMMC sees 1796 new cases of Covid in June so far

The number of active cases of Covid is increasing rapidly per day. Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 1253 on June 13. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50. On June 13, a total of 100 patients got discharged.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Active cases continue to rise, NMMC sees 1796 new cases of Covid in June so far | PTI

While there is no death reported due to Covid under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than three months, the number of active cases continue to rise in the civic jurisdiction. So far in June, a total of 1795 new cases of Covid have been reported in the civic jurisdiction.

The number of active cases of Covid is increasing rapidly per day. Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 1253 on June 13. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50. On June 13, a total of 100 patients got discharged.

For the last week, more than 100 new cases of Covid have been reported in the city. At present, 979 people are in home isolation and 17 patients are getting treatment at Covid care centre at Cidco Exhibition centre in Vashi.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

New cases of Covid in June

June 13—180 cases

June 12—237 cases

June 11—226 cases

June 10—191 cases

June 9 —222 cases

June 8 —186 cases

June 7—100 cases

June 6—51 cases

June 5—97 cases

June 4—100 cases

June 3—63 cases

June 2—58 cases

June 1—76 case

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: As active cases continue to rise, NMMC records 1,609 new cases of Covid in June
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Active cases continue to rise, NMMC sees 1796 new cases of Covid in June so far

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Sarpanch post in Guna auctioned for Rs 23 lakh

Madhya Pradesh: Sarpanch post in Guna auctioned for Rs 23 lakh

Maharashtra: BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar slams MVA for 'mishandling' OBC reservation

Maharashtra: BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar slams MVA for 'mishandling' OBC reservation

'Agnipath' explained: What is the Armed Forces' new recruitment model?

'Agnipath' explained: What is the Armed Forces' new recruitment model?

Congress leaders detained outside ED's office for protesting

Congress leaders detained outside ED's office for protesting

Congress won't stop Satyagraha; Chidambaram says 'Protesting against Centre's misuse of law'

Congress won't stop Satyagraha; Chidambaram says 'Protesting against Centre's misuse of law'