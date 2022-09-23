Navi Mumbai: ACB catch CIDCO engineer taking Rs 15000 bribe

Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a 57-year-old Superintendent engineer attached to Panvel nodal office and a retired CIDCO engineer for allegedly demanding Rs 15000 for signing an internal quality audit report for a structural repair work.

According to ACB officials, the executive engineer identified as Prakash Balakdas Mohile, deputed as superintendent engineer at CIDCO office in New Panvel, demanded Rs 15,000 from the complainant for signing the internal quality audit report required for bill approval of the structural repair work on September 15.

The complainant contractor approached the ACB. During the verification of the complaint ACB found the official was demanding a bribe. Based on the verification, ÀCB laid a trap on September 23 and caught Mohile accepting Rs 15,000. He was arrested and a case was registered under relevant sections against him.