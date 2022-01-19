e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: ACB book engineer with City and Industrial Development Corporation in bribery case of Rs 3 lakh

The accused public servant has been identified as Kalyan Patil (57), who is posted in Belapur, Navi Mumbai.
Somendra Sharma
The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have booked an engineer with City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra in a bribery case.

According to the ACB, on Tuesday, one person had approached the ACB alleging that Patil had demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh to clear his six pending bills. The complainant also alleged that Patil had previously taken Rs 1.20 lakh from him as bribe.

"A trap was laid by the ACB on Wednesday and Patil was caught red handed while accepting bribe amount of Rs 30000 installment from the complainant," the ACB claimed in a statement.

