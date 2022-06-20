e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: AAP take out a rally in Belapur wards for upcoming NMMC election

During the walk, Team AAP Navi Mumbai made patriotic announcements, as well as announced the promotion of AAP's excellent people-oriented work in Delhi and Punjab.

Monday, June 20, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: AAP take out a rally in Belapur wards for upcoming NMMC election | Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took out a rally as part of the election preparations for the upcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) election in the Belapur ward on Sunday. Mahesh Kshirsagar, President-Ward Panel 39, led the campaign walk to connect with the common public A large number of AAP workers attended the campaign walk.

During the walk, Team AAP Navi Mumbai made patriotic announcements, as well as announced the promotion of AAP's excellent people-oriented work in Delhi and Punjab. Information leaflets were distributed to spread the party's goals and policies. The rally started from CBD-Belapur and was moved around Ward 39 and surrounding areas.

In this rally, in support of Mahesh Kshirsagar, AAP Navi Mumbai Executive, Vice President Preeti Shindekar, Mansi Pawar, Milind Tambe, Chief Backward Class Coordinator Mahendra Kanse, Ghansoli Node President Savita Kanse, Koparkherne Ward President Nina Johari, Rahul Mehrolia and Dhanaval President and youth leaders Chinmay Gode, Siddharth Pujari, Akshada Gosavi, Vashi ward president Rohan Abraham, Airoli ward president Gayatri Tambe, Digha ward president Santosh Kedare, Sunil Patole and many locals as well as activists from Digha, Nerul.

