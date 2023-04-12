Navi Mumbai: AAP demands permanent fish market for Koli Bhoomiputras | Amit Srivastava

The Koli Bhoomiputras of Airoli Divagaon have been selling fish in Diva Circle Sector 9 for generations and should be given a permanent place to continue their business, said Preeti Shindekar, Vice President, AAP, Navi Mumbai.

The community members submitted a letter with the names, signatures, and mobile numbers of 80 locals to Mithali Sancheti, Assistant Commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, through Team AAP Navi Mumbai.

Livelihood depends on the business

Chandan Madhvi, President of Koli Samaj Sangathan, said that their livelihood depends on this business and requested that they be allowed to continue selling fish in the same location.

Aarti Sonawane, Airoli Node Women's President of AAP Navi Mumbai, urged the municipal administration and the Koli community members to find a mutually agreeable solution through positive discussions.

Navi Mumbai Working President Shyambhau Kadam, Nerul Node President Javed Shaikh, and local Airoli volunteer Govind Wadkar were also present on behalf of Team AAP Navi Mumbai.

