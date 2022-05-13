Navi Mumbai: AAP demands improvement at dialysis centre in Airoli civic hospital

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party alleged irregularities at the dialysis centre in Rajmata Jijau Hospital of Airoli ward. They claimed that they have received complaints from the residents in this regard.

Preeti Shindekar, district president of AAP said, “Based on the information received from 14 patients undergoing dialysis treatment at the civic hospital, the team of AAP Navi Mumbai has submitted a charter of demands to the Medical Superintendent, Varsha Rathod of the hospital.” The list of the demands included Giving F-6 Dalzer, Nephro Company 2 Dalzer per month (2 tubes), provide two injections per month, for blood improvements, there should be at least 4 ACs of good company for proper cooling, among others. On the occasion, AAP District Vice President Dr. Milind Tambe, Retired Labor Commissioner and AAP Navi Mumbai District Chief Coordinator Devram Suryavanshi, Airoli Node President Namdev Sable, Node Women President Aarti Sonawane and Satish Gawli were present. The officials have promised to take care of these matters at the earliest.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:40 PM IST