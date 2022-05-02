Navi Mumbai: AAP celebrates Maharashtra Diwas, Labour Day

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day, the Navi Mumbai unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a Sadbhavana-Tricolor Yatra. Party workers were present in large numbers during the yatra.

Among them, women workers enthusiastically participated in the Marathi tradition donning saree's, saffron headdress's.

The procession started from Airoli Naka at around 9 am in motorcycles, scooters, auto rickshaws, jeeps and cars belonging and it was taken through the inner streets of Airoli, Ghansoli, Koparkhairane and Vashi with the Maharashtra Jayajikar songs as well as tributes to great personalities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahamanav Babasaheb Ambedkar, late Di Ba Patil who fought for Bhumiputra all his life.

The procession concluded with a salute to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Vashi by the entire team. The main leadership of this yatra was done by the Airoli team of Navi Mumbai.

At the end of the procession, Priti Shindekar, Vice President, Navi Mumbai District appreciated all party workers for their participation in the yatra.

“On the eve of Maharashtra Day, the line that thrills every Marathi man is, "भीमथडीच्या तट्टाना ह्या यमुनेचे पाणी पाजा", in which the ambition was to take the Maratha Empire beyond Delhi, similar to this, Team AAP-Navi Mumbai warriors are working restlessly to contest all 122 seats for fourth coming NMMC election and to win with glorious victory,” said Shyambhau Kadam, District President AAP-Navi Mumbai.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:12 AM IST