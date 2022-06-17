Navi Mumbai: 98.12% of NMMC school students clear SSC board exam

A total of 98.12 per cent of students studying in 20 secondary schools of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) passed the School Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination which was held in March 2022.

Tejas Gaik, a student of Turbhe Store civic school scored 94.20 per cent marks and topped among all civic schools in the board examination.

NMMC schools in Shirvane, Karave, Vashi, Turbhe Store, Pavane, Khairane, Shramiknagar, Sanpada, Gothivali, and Diwale achieved 100% results.

Sanika Kailas Gundkar, a student of NMMC School No. 114, at sector 7 in Koparkhairane scored 92.20 per cent marks and emerged as the second topper among all the civic schools.

Since the academic year 2006-2007, students from NMMC’s secondary schools have been giving board exams for class X and every year the quality of results is improving.

This year, a total of 2,612 students from 20 schools of the corporation appeared for the 10th board examination and the average result is 98.12 per cent.