97.13% students clear SSC exams in Thane district, girls outperform boys

The pass percentage of girls stands at 98.04 percent while that of the boys is 96.31 percent. | Representative image

The results for Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination, held in March 2022, were announced today afternoon.

Zilla Parishad secondary education officer Lalita Dahitule informed that the Thane district students achieved astonishing results with 97.13 per cent of students passing the exams.



Reportedly, around 1,13,825 students have passed in the Thane district this year, and girls have outperformed the boys in the passing percentage.

This year, around 1,17,183 students appeared for the exam, out of which 1,13,825 students have cleared.



In this, 55,473 girls appeared for the SCC exam, of which, 54,390 have passed. While of 61,710 boys who appeared for the exam, 59,435 children have cleared. The pass percentage of girls stands at 98.04 percent while that of the boys is 96.31 percent.



Zilla Parishad President Pushpa Patil, district collector Rajesh Narvekar, chief executive officer Dr. Bhausaheb Dangade, vice president Subhash Pawar, additional chief executive officer Dr. Rupali Satpute and secondary education officer Lalita Dahitule congratulated the students.

Below are the statistics of SSC results for the last eleven years :

2011 - 88.39



2012 - 88.87



2013. - 88.90



2014 - 89.75



2015. - 93.01



2016. - 91.42



2017. - 90.59



2018. - 90. 51



2019. - 78.55



2020. - 96.61



2021 - 99.28