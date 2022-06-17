Maharashtra SSC class 10 results 2022: Here's all you need to know

Maharashtra SSC results will be announced at 1 PM, today, on the following websites - Mahresult.nic.in, mh-ssc.ac.in, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, results.gov.in, result.mh-ssc.ac.i. |

Mumbai : Maharashtra SSC results will be announced at 1 PM, today, on the following websites - Mahresult.nic.in, mh-ssc.ac.in, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, results.gov.in, result.mh-ssc.ac.i.

In the Press Conference conducted on Friday, chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Sharad Gosavi highlighted key points about the Maharashtra SSC results 2022.

Students who registered for the Class 10 MSBSHSE SSC exams through the state's nine divisional education boards — Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan will receive their Maharashtra board SSC result 2022 today.

How many students appeared for the examination?

This year, a total of 16,38,964 students registered for the Maharashtra board 2022 exams. There were 8,89,506 males and 7,49,458 girls among them.

From March 15 to April 4, 2022, the SSC or class 10 board examinations were held. The exam was held in two shifts, with the first starting at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 12:45 p.m., and the second starting at 3 p.m. and lasting until 5:15 p.m.

The class 10 results will be announced at 11 a.m., and the SSC result link will be active starting at 1 p.m. Candidates can check their board exam results at mahresult.nic.in which is the official website.

Here’s how to put your scores for verification :

Students who wish to have their individual subject-wise marks recounted (verification of marks), obtain photocopies of answer sheets, or apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets can do so on the website verification.mh-hsc.ac.in after June 10; the prescribed application format is also available on the same website. Students must submit self-attested copies of their mark sheet and submit them online between June 20 and June 29 in order to have their marks recounted. Students who wish to submit their results for re-evaluation can do so for a charge of Rs 50 per subject on the following website: http://verification.mh-sdc.ac.in from June 20 to June 29.

A complete rechecking of the answer sheet is accessible, however students who choose to do so must first ask for copies of the answer sheet, and then submit the application online together with the specified fees and a copy of their answer sheet within five days of obtaining the answer sheet. Schools or the divisional board office can provide more information in this regard. From June 20 to July 9, applications for photocopies of answer sheets can be submitted.

When can students apply for admission to the first year of junior college?

Students can apply for admission to the first year of junior college once the Maharashtra SSC results 2022 are out today (FYJC). The state's enrollment for Class 11 began on May 30. Students interested in applying for the MHT FYJC admission procedure in 2022-23 can do so online at 11thadmission.org.in.

How can students check Maharashtra SSC results 2022 on Digilocker?

Maharashtra SSC result via DigiLocker 1) Go to the DigiLocker website- digilocker.gov.in. 2) You can also download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone. 3) Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN. 4) Login using your credentials. 5) Under the ‘education’ category, choose MSBSHSE 6)Choose the Maharashtra SSC exam result 2022 category 7) Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

What do the Maharashtra SSC results 2022 reveal?

On Friday, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examination, revealing a significant drop in the overall pass percentage of students when compared to last year, when the state had its highest ever pass percentage. This year's overall pass rate is 96.94 percent, compared to 99.95 percent last year. The pass percentage of girls was 97.96%, while 96.06% was the pass percentage of boys.

In the Maharashtra Board Class 10th test 2022, 122 students scored 100%, only one from Mumbai, while 112 students were caught in wrong practices during the Maharashtra SSC results 2022.

According to MSBSHSE Chairman Sharad Gosavi, 24 subjects had 100% scores."Out of 7,169 registered special able students, 7,029 students have appeared for the examination. Total pass percentage for special students is 94.40 percent.

The Konkan region has the highest pass percentage region-wise, according to the SSC Result 2022. Konkan has a pass rate of 99.27 percent. Whereas, Nashik is the lowest, 95.90 percent.

This year, 12,210 schools got 100 percent results, which is half as many as last year. A total of 12,210 schools have received perfect scores. This indicates that all pupils at these schools passed the class 10 board exams. When compared to 2021, the number of schools receiving 100 percent marks has decreased by nearly half. Last year, a total of 22,384 schools received perfect scores.

How much do students have to pay for duplicate copies of their answer sheets?

Students will have to pay Rs 400 for each subject if they want a duplicate copy of their answer sheets.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results 2022: Here’s how to raise queries and objections

If any student has any questions or concerns about the results, the board has provided a list of complaint redressal officers at each divisional level to whom they can direct their concerns. Students can file grievances using the complaint format available on the website mahahsscboard.in. The complaints/questions would have to be resolved within 10 days by the complaint redressal official.