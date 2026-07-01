Navi Mumbai: 91 Senior Citizens Celebrate Birthdays Together At Diwale Koliwada Community Event

Senior citizens gathered at Diwale Koliwada to celebrate 91 birthdays in a community event promoting friendship and well-being | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 1: In a heartwarming celebration that went beyond the traditional birthday cake, as many as 91 senior citizens came together to celebrate their birthdays at a community event organised by a senior citizens' association in Diwale Koliwada.

The event honoured 61 men and 30 women members with bouquets and floral tributes. The gathering turned into an emotional reunion as seniors exchanged birthday wishes, reminisced about old memories and spent time in lively conversations. Many participants were moved to tears, describing the occasion as a celebration of lifelong friendships and companionship.

Celebrating Friendship And Belonging

Several members said the affection, care and sense of belonging they receive through the association have given them renewed enthusiasm and purpose in life.

Apart from organising the annual collective birthday celebration, the association regularly conducts activities to keep senior citizens socially and spiritually engaged. Members participate in a daily group Haripath (devotional prayer recitation), which promotes spiritual well-being and social unity.

Activities Foster Social Bonds

The organisation also arranges annual religious tours, providing seniors with opportunities for recreation, devotion and companionship. According to the organisers, these initiatives have helped foster positivity, mutual affection and stronger social bonds among members.

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Association president Chandrakant Koli said the organisation remains committed to conducting more such programmes to ensure the happiness and well-being of senior citizens in the years ahead.

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