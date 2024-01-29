 Navi Mumbai: 9 Booked For Duping Seawoods Woman, Others Of ₹2.97 Cr In Investment Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 9 Booked For Duping Seawoods Woman, Others Of ₹2.97 Cr In Investment Fraud

Navi Mumbai: 9 Booked For Duping Seawoods Woman, Others Of ₹2.97 Cr In Investment Fraud

The accused invested funds of the woman and other victims in shares and also to acquire movable and immovable properties over the last three years, the official from Sanpada police station said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 9 Booked For Duping Seawoods Woman, Others Of ₹2.97 Cr In Investment Fraud | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Police have registered a case against nine persons for allegedly cheating a 42-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai and other persons of Rs 2.97 crore after promising them high returns in various investment schemes, an official said on Monday.

The accused invested funds of the woman and other victims in shares and also to acquire movable and immovable properties over the last three years, the official from Sanpada police station said.

But, the accused failed to provide any gains or return the invested money to the victims, he said.

The woman, who is a resident of Seawoods area in Navi Mumbai township, filed a complaint with the police on Sunday.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Scammers Posing As Air India Officials Dupe Job Aspirant Of ₹3.43 Lakh In Navi...
article-image

Case Filed Against 9 Individuals

Based on it, the police registered a case against nine persons under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act.

An investigation was on into the case, the police said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: 9 Booked For Duping Seawoods Woman, Others Of ₹2.97 Cr In Investment Fraud

Navi Mumbai: 9 Booked For Duping Seawoods Woman, Others Of ₹2.97 Cr In Investment Fraud

Palghar Murder: 40-Yr-Old Man's Body Found Near Naigaon Railway Station; Case Filed

Palghar Murder: 40-Yr-Old Man's Body Found Near Naigaon Railway Station; Case Filed

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Announces Protest By OBCs Against State Govt's Decision On...

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Announces Protest By OBCs Against State Govt's Decision On...

Western Railway To Implement KAVACH Technology On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Route By Year-End

Western Railway To Implement KAVACH Technology On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Route By Year-End

Suburban Passengers Association Urges Introduction Of Extra Services On Thane-Kasara/Karjat Sections

Suburban Passengers Association Urges Introduction Of Extra Services On Thane-Kasara/Karjat Sections