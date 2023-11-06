Navi Mumbai: 710 Students Take Part In NMMC's District-Level School Carrom Competition Held In CBD Belapur |

Navi Mumbai: Over the past ten years, the Sports and Cultural Department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has consistently organized district-level school sports competitions with great success. This year marked a significant milestone, as more than 35,000 students from 249 schools enthusiastically participated in these competitions.

The municipal sports department has meticulously planned and executed competitions in 49 sports recognized by the government. These include individual and team events, both indoor and outdoor. Thanks to Navi Mumbai's district status, players now have the unique opportunity to advance directly to the divisional level, where emerging talents are elevating the city's reputation on the national and international stage.

Navi Mumbai: 710 Students Take Part In NMMC's District-Level School Carrom Competition Held In CBD Belapur |

The District-Level School Carrom Competitions for the academic year 2023-2024 were held in a well-equipped auditorium at Warkari Bhawan, CBD Belapur. A total of 710 athletes, comprising 431 male and 279 female students aged 14, 17, and 19, participated in this event.

The competition's inauguration was a proud moment, graced by Lalita Babar, Deputy Commissioner of the Sports and Cultural Department. She expressed her delight at the popularity of indoor sports, particularly carrom, among children and their parents.

Navi Mumbai: 710 Students Take Part In NMMC's District-Level School Carrom Competition Held In CBD Belapur |

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, carrom emerged as a favourite pastime for many households, making it a preferred choice for entertainment. It's heartening to see the increased participation in this game, and we must acknowledge the significant contributions of sports teachers from various schools in making this competition possible," she commented.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)