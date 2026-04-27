Navi Mumbai: 68-Year-Old Woman Regains Mobility After Advanced Kyphoplasty For Spinal Fracture At Medicover Hospital

Doctors at Navi Mumbai hospital help elderly woman walk again after minimally invasive spine procedure | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, April 27: A 68-year-old woman at risk of paralysis due to a painful spinal fracture regained mobility within days after undergoing an advanced minimally invasive kyphoplasty procedure at Medicover Hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Patient discharged after recovery

The patient, a Kharghar resident identified as Rupali Shinde (name changed), was admitted with severe lower back pain following a fall at home on February 23, 2026, and was discharged in stable condition on February 27 after showing significant recovery.

Complex case with multiple conditions

According to Dr Harish Naik, neurosurgeon, the woman had multiple comorbidities including hypertension, ischemic heart disease with prior stent placement, Parkinson’s disease, and hypothyroidism, which made the case complex. Clinical examination revealed tenderness over the D12 vertebra with restricted spinal movement, while imaging confirmed an osteoporotic compression fracture.

Minimally invasive procedure performed

“Given her persistent severe pain and limited response to conservative treatment, we proceeded with D12 balloon vertebroplasty (kyphoplasty), a minimally invasive procedure to stabilise the fractured vertebra and provide rapid pain relief,” Dr Naik said.

He explained that the procedure involves inserting a small balloon into the fractured vertebra to restore height, followed by injection of bone cement to stabilise the structure. The surgery was performed under imaging guidance using a transpedicular approach, ensuring precision and minimal risk.

Early mobilisation aided recovery

The patient responded well post-procedure, was mobilised with support using a Taylor brace, and showed steady improvement. Doctors said early mobilisation was crucial to avoid complications such as infections, muscle weakness, and blood clots.

“Such procedures provide relief within 24 to 48 hours and help elderly patients regain confidence in movement while reducing dependence on long-term pain medication,” Dr Naik added.

Patient shares experience

The patient said, “Living with Parkinson’s was already difficult, but the fall worsened my condition. I had almost lost hope of moving without pain. The care and support I received helped me regain mobility.”

Hospital stresses early intervention

Sandip Joshi, Centre Head, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said, "Early intervention and advanced minimally invasive techniques is very crucial in treating spine fractures, especially among elderly patients."

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Follow-up care advised

Hospital officials said the patient has been advised regular medication, follow-ups, and lifestyle precautions, while her condition continues to remain stable under medical supervision.

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