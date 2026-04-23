Mumbai Healthcare Breakthrough: 91-Year-Old Patient Undergoes Successful Heart Bypass Surgery At KIMS Thane, Doctors Give New Lease Of Life

Elderly Mumbai patient recovers after advanced heart bypass surgery at KIMS Thane | File Photo

Mumbai, April 23: In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, successfully performed a complex heart bypass surgery on a 91-year-old patient, demonstrating that advanced cardiac care can significantly improve outcomes even in elderly, high-risk individuals.

Patient’s condition and diagnosis

A Mumbai-based patient, Lilachand Panchal from Vikhroli, sought treatment at KIMS Hospital after experiencing persistent chest pain, breathlessness, and fatigue while staying with his son. His condition had worsened over weeks, limiting his ability to carry out daily activities, prompting him to consult specialists at the hospital.

Clinical evaluation and coronary angiography revealed severe multivessel coronary artery disease, including left main artery involvement and four major blockages. Complicating his condition further were pre-existing diabetes and hypertension, significantly increasing surgical risks.

Multidisciplinary approach to treatment

Given his advanced age and fragile health, the case was thoroughly evaluated by a multidisciplinary team led by Dr B. C. Kalmath, along with other specialists and an international expert. After careful deliberation, the team opted for coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) as the most effective long-term solution.

Advanced surgical technique

The surgery was performed by cardiac surgeon Dr Saumya Sekhar Jenasamant using an advanced off-pump technique—conducted on a beating heart without the use of a heart-lung machine, helping reduce complications in elderly patients.

Recovery and outcome

Post-surgery, the patient was closely monitored in the cardiac ICU and underwent structured rehabilitation, including breathing exercises and physiotherapy. He showed steady recovery, regained strength, and was discharged within five days.

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Follow-up assessments over three months showed stable results for his age, and he resumed a more comfortable daily routine. The case highlights that age alone should not determine treatment decisions and reinforces the role of advanced medical care in treating complex conditions among elderly patients.

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