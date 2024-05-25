Navi Mumbai: 63-Year-Old Editor Arrested For Extorting Money From Vashi-Based Spa |

Navi Mumbai: Vashi police has arrested a 63-year-old editor of a weekly publication for extorting money from a Vashi based spa by threatening to get the place raided. In the process of trying to extort, the accused also touched the lady running the spa, inappropriately outraging her modesty.

The accused identified as Nityanand Harnarayan Mishra, a resident of Mumbai, who runs a weekly publication called Nityananda Times from his office in Fort, had been trying to extort money from the complainant since last 15 days.

Police Shares Information About The Case

“One of the staff of the accused had first called the complainant saying that their spa would face a raid by the police and to avoid the same, she will have to call the editor of their publication. The lady then called the editor who is now arrested. The accused then told her that he has connections and he can stop the raid and for the same, she needs to pay him annually,” senior police inspector Madhukar Bhatte from Vashi police station said.

The accused had then visited the spa located at sector 28 of Vashi and in the pretext of seeing around the spa, he touched the complainant inappropriately. The accused then asked for Rs 50,000 yearly in order to avoid any kind of raids in her place. The complainant paid Rs 10,000 and told the remaining would be paid later. On Friday, the owner of the spa visited Vashi police station and informed what had happened and accordingly with the help of the police, they laid a trap for him.

“The lady asked the accused to visit her spa on Saturday morning and after he came, we nabbed him red handed while accepting the extortion money,” Bhatte added. According to police, the spa that was being run was a legal establishment but the accused tried to extort money by showing the fear of unnecessary trouble from the police. The staffer who had made the first call to the spa is also an accused in the case and is yet to be arrested.

Mishra has been arrested under sections for outraging the modesty of the lady and extortion.