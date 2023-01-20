Navi Mumbai: 6 new COVID-19 cases under NMMC

e-Paper Get App
At present, the number of active cases in the NMMC area is just 8.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Active COVID cases in Navi Mumbai drops to single digit; no new cases in last two days | File Photo
After almost two months, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw six new cases of COVID. However, the number of active cases remained in the single digit. At present, the number of active cases in the NMMC area is just 8.

Eight active cases

As per the data shared by the civic body, one patient was discharged on January 19. The civic body has been conducting around 3500 to 4000 tests per day.

So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 17,58,048 RT PCR and 25,14,313 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

So far, a total of 2,057 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed its all COVID care centre as Covid cases are under control.

article-image

