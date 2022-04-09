Navi Mumbai: 59th 'Maharashtra Shri 2022' championship bodybuilding competition held in Panvel

The 59th "Maharashtra Shri 2022" state championship bodybuilding competition was held in Panvel after a two-year gap.

The competition was organized by Maharashtra Bodybuilders Association, Bodybuilders and Fitness Association Raigad, Indian Bodybuilders and Fitness Federation and Bharatiya Janata Party, Vichumbe and it received spontaneous response.

Akshay Mogarkar from Mumbai emerged as the winner in Men's Body Building category while Harshada Pawar from Mumbai won the title in women’s category.

The competition was inaugurated by BJP's North Raigad district president Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur at Vichumbe village. Asian Bodybuilding Secretary Dr. Sanjay More and office bearers of Body Builders Association were present during the event.

Panvel MLA Thakur said, “In the last two years, Covid has shaken the whole world. During the Covid period, restrictions were imposed on the gymnasium and the bodybuilding sector. Now, all ban has been lifted including on gymnasiums,” said Thakur. He added that during the Covid period, there was a major crisis in the gymnasium and related businesses. But the bodybuilders have done their best to stay relevant.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 09:19 AM IST