Navi Mumbai: 58 years old loses Rs 1.99 lakh to cyber fraudster | Photo: Representative Image

A 58-year-old man from Andheri lost Rs1.99 lakh to a cyber fraudster after downloading a screen sharing app for updating the KYC of his mobile number. The fraudster cheated him after getting details of his bank account through the app.

The complainant, who works as a security supervisor at a public sector organisation in Navi Mumbai, received a message last month to update the e-KYC of his mobile number. He called the customer care helpline mentioned in the message. The fraudster pretended to be an executive and asked him to pay Rs10 to get the update form.

The complainant downloaded the app to get the form. Subsequently, the fraudster asked to keep the app open and click a button while making the payment. The complainant followed the instructions, paid Rs 10, and clicked the app button. Soon after, he received three messages regarding debit from his bank account.

“The complainant received messages of online transfer of Rs9,999, Rs90,000, and Rs99,999 from his bank account to another account,” said the Nhava Sheva police station official.

Realising that he has been duped, the man called customer care of his bank and got his account blocked. When he tried to contact the fake customer care number, it was constantly switched off. Based on his complaint, a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) as well as the provisions of the Information Technology Act.

What is screen sharing App?

According to the Cyber Cell, fraudsters are using mobile applications such as Any Desk, Quick Support, Team Viewer and Airdroid. Once the target downloads them, the cyber criminals get unauthorised control of their mobile phone.