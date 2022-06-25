Navi Mumbai: 57-year-old Nerul resident loses Rs 2.15 lakh in cyber fraud

Photo: Representative Image

In another case of cyber fraud in Nerul, a 57-year-old Nerul resident lost Rs 2.15 lakh even without sharing any details with the fraudster. The complainant received multiple messages regarding debits from his bank account. Police said when he checked with the bank, six UPI transactions were made without his knowledge.

The complainant, who works as a driver with BEST, received a message regarding a debit transaction of Rs 50,000 from his bank account on May 27 morning at around 11 am. Police said that he immediately went to the bank and informed them that he had not made any transaction and Rs 50,000 was debited. Later, the complainant asked the bank to close his account.

On June 8, the complainant, along with his family, went outside of Mumbai where there was no proper mobile network. However, when he returned on the night of June 10, he saw all the text messages of multiple transactions made from his account.

The complainant said that he received messages of three Rs. 50,000 debit transactions, one Rs. 10,300 and one Rs 5,150 transaction.

A total of six illegal transactions were made without his knowledge and Rs. 2,15,450 was debited from the account.

Police said that when he checked these transactions with the bank, he found that money was transferred using the UPI platform.

The man later approached the Nerul police and registered a complaint. A case has been registered against an unknown person under section 66 D of the IT Act.