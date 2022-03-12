Navi Mumbai: 5,551 applications for 2,236 seats under RTE

The process for admissions in schools under the Right to Education (RTE) for the academic year 2022-23 is underway in Navi Mumbai. There are a total of 101 schools under the civic body jurisdiction where a total of 2,236 seats are available.

A total of 25 percent of seats are reserved for students from the weaker sections of the society in government and government-aided private schools.

In Navi Mumbai, there are a total of 101 schools registered for admission under RTE. Of the 2236 seats available in 101 schools, the education department has received a total of 5551 applications.

Earlier, the last date of submitting the application was February 28. Following demands from parents, the education department had extended the deadline up to March 10. Now, the education department will hold a lottery.

A total of 2,236 seats are available under RTE. There are 86 seats in pre-primary and the remaining 2159 seats are available in class one.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:08 AM IST