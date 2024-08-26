Navi Mumbai: 45-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attacking Wife With Sickle Over Infidelity Suspicions In Turbhe | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: APMC police has arrested a man who attacked his wife over suspicion of infidelity, with a sickle. The incident happened at Turbhe when the woman, who works as house help, was on her way to work.

The alleged accused, her husband, identified as Mohammad Zakir Hussain Sheikh (45), followed her with a scickle and started an argument with her accusing her of infidelity.

Sheikh, a coconut vendor attacked his wife Sayema Biwi with the sickle and fled from the spot. According to police, Biwi had shifted to Turbhe along with her five kids to get rid of the abusive husband. “The family earlier resided in Saki Naka and due to regular fights, the accused Sheikh had shifted to Pune. The husband had started suspecting the wife since last two years. Last week, Bowo too shifted to Navi Mumbai but the accused traced her down and attacked her,” said a police officer.

A case was registered with the APMC police under section 352- intentional insult, 351 (3)- criminal intimidations ,109- attempt to murder, Maharashtra police act 37 (1)(a)- prohibition to carry weapons, 135 – imprisonment for violation, Arms Act 4 and 25 - possession of arms. The complainant in the case is Naseem Mohammad Zakir Hussain Shaikh (19), the son of the couple.

Following the complaint, the accused was arrested and the woman has been admitted to Vashi General Hospital for further treatment.