Navi Mumbai: 41-year-old man held for wife's murder

Unit two of the Crime Branch of the Navi Mumbai Police arrested a 41-year-old man from Kolhapur for allegedly murdering his wife early this month in Kamothe.

The accused fled after committing the crime. The accused was identified as Birafpa Srirang Shejal and he was working at the CAG department and living with his family in Trimurti Complex in Sector-11, Kamothe.

According to police, the couple who got married in 2010, quarrelled frequently. The accused Shejal also used to doubt his wife and victim identified as Shilvanata’s character.

Man had an argument with spouse

On April 7, they had an argument. The next morning, the accused dropped his two children at school and committed the crime after returning home.

Later he fled. When the relative of the victim found her lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom of their house in Kamothe later, they informed the police. Later a case was registered of murder against Shejal.

The Crime Branch Unit-2 traced Shejal who was hiding in Bhudargad in Kolhapur. The police team caught him who also confessed to having committed the crime.

