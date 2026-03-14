Navi Mumbai: 393 Ticketless Passengers Caught At Vashi Railway Station, Central Railway Collects Whopping ₹1 Lakh Fine In A Day |

Navi Mumbai: A special ticket-checking 'fortress' drive conducted by the Central Railway at the Vashi Railway Station led to action against hundreds of ticketless travellers, with authorities collecting a whopping fine of over Rs 1 lakh in a day.

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According to the update shared by DRM Central Railway, the drive was held on Friday, March 13. During the intensive checking operation, "393 ticketless passengers were caught, and a Rs 1,02,260/- penalty was imposed."

Social Media Reaction

The action sparked reactions on social media, with several users urging authorities to extend ticket-checking drives to AC and First Class coaches as well.

A user said, "Punishment of ticketless travel should be more harsh than it is now.. In this era of online ticket booking if one still don't book ticket n travel then it is crime only."

Another user sarcastically commented, saying, "If you do this across all stations and in trains, you may earn 1 crore daily which will offset the cost of deploying the TCs"

A user questioned, "Why is ticket checking a special drive and not regular activity?"

One user suggested, "Do extend to first class compartments also and especially during morning hours. The revenue from fines can pay for the salaries."

Another suggested, "Do this regularly at Govandi station you will find lots of irregular passengers."

Meanwhile, on the same day, a special drive was also held at Belapur station, where the authorities caught 236 ticketless passengers, and a fine of Rs 64,325 was collected in a day.

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Last week, around 200 passengers were penalised for travelling without valid tickets, with fines amounting to nearly Rs 55,000. Though Mumbai's local train is among the cheapest modes of travel across the city, ticketless travelling and even fake AI-generated ticket cases continue to be a major concern, calling for strict action from authorities.

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