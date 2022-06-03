Navi Mumbai: 36-year-old held by crime branch for defrauding company in Mumbai

Photo: Representative Image

Unit two of the crime branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 36-year-old man who fled after misappropriating funds at a company in Mumbai. In April this year, a case was registered against two persons, including the cuurent accused at the Sahar police station.

The man is reportedly absconsding soon after the alleged misappropriation of funds came into notice. The accused has been identified as Nagesh Bhikaji Rane, a resident of Vasai, working as a service coordinator at Onsite Electro Services Pvt. Ltd., Andheri, Mumbai.

According to the police, he had allegedly transferred Rs 2.54 lakh to one of his office colleagues, Abhishek Kumar Singh, by embezzling the company's account.

A case has been registered against both of the accused at Sahar police station under sections 408, 408 and 34 of IPC.

The police said that Rane had kept his mobile phone on switched off mode most of the time. Early this week, his mobile location was found in Navi Mumbai when he had switched it on for a few minutes.

The report was immidiately sent to Navi Mumbai police officials by the Mumbai police following which, Unit two of the crime branch formed a team under Giridhar Gore, senior PI of the crime branch to nab the accused.

“The last location of Rane’s mobile was found near Deepak Fertiliser in Taloja. A trap was laid and we caught him near the company,” said Gore. After conducting medicals, the accused was handed over to the Sahar police station for further investigation, the PI added.