Visa Scam: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram denied pre-arrest bail | File Photo

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's request for anticipatory bail was rejected by a CBI court on Friday in a money laundering case connected to the alleged visa scam, reported news agency ANI. Along with Chidambaram, anticipatory bail applications of two others have also been dismissed by the court.

Earlier, the CBI had quizzed Chidambaram for three consecutive days in the alleged visa scam case.

Speaking to the media after the third day of questioning, Chidambaram had said that there was no merit to the allegations.

"I think (the questioning) it's over as they've not asked me anything more. I've not been called again. It's all bogus and there are no merits to the allegations," Chidambaram had said.

He also took a dig at the investigation agency by likening his interrogation to a test cricket game. "Test Match takes place for five days, this is only day three. I have written to the Speaker, I am waiting to hear from the Speaker," mentioned Chidambaram.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 14 against Karti and others over allegations of a Rs 50 lakh bribe being paid to him and his close associate S Bhaskararaman by a top executive of Vedanta group company Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) for re-issuance of Project Visa for 263 Chinese workers, the CBI FIR said.

TSPL was setting up a power plant in Punjab.

Projects visas were a special type of visas introduced in 2010 for the power and steel sector, detailed guidelines for which were issued during P Chidambaram's tenure as Union home minister. However, there was no provision for re-issue of project visas, the FIR has alleged.

The agency has already arrested Bhaskararaman in connection with the case.