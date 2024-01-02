Navi Mumbai: 33 Truckers Remanded To Police Custody Till January 5 For Assaulting Policemen During Protests

Screengrab | FPJ

A day after close to 50 truckers assaulted policemen in Navi Mumbai, 33 truckers have been remanded to police custody till January 5. Some agitating truck drivers had assaulted police on JNPA Road in Navi Mumbai injuring four policemen.

The police had gone to Ulwe where the protesters were agitating against the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles Act. On seeing the law enforcement officials, the agitators manhandled the police officials. The protestors also disrupted the vehicular movement and damaged some cars, police said.

#WATCH | Truck Drivers Take To Streets In #NaviMumbai Against New Law Giving Stricter Punishment For Hit-And-Run; Policeman Attacked



By: @newzhit pic.twitter.com/gHaBmCoDdH — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 1, 2024

More than 50 protesters were detained as additional police forces arrived. On further interrogation, 33 of them were arrested after it was revealed that they were actually involved in the attack. After all these accused were produced in the court on Tuesday, the court remanded them to police custody till January 5, police added.

What is the protest about?

Drivers across the country have launched a protest against the increase in jail terms in 'hit-and-run' cases under the new Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023. As per the new law, hit-and-run cases can attract a 10-year jail term and a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

In key amendments to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, the government also said that the fitness renewal certificates will be valid for two years for up to eight-year-old vehicles and one year for older vehicles under certain conditions.

Association seeks Centre's attention

The All India Association of Industries has urged the central government to reconsider the new law regarding hit and run cases. President of the association Vijay Kalantari said on Wednesday that the imposition of 10-year jail term and fine of Rs 7 lakh need to be reconsidered immediately.

Kalantari said the new law would unnecessarily punish innocent drivers. He noted that in most hit and run cases the drivers tend to flee to avoid the wrath of the public. He said the law was adversely affecting the supply chain with several truckers going on strike. The new law also will also discourage youth from taking to the profession of truck driving. ``At a time when the Indian economy was on a steady path of growth, the ongoing strike by will have a destablising effect by fuelling inflation," Kalantari said.