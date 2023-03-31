Navi Mumbai: 32-year-old held with Ganja worth ₹75,000 in Belapur

File | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics cell of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 32-year-old man from the Tata Nagar slum in Belapur and seized 3.2 kg of Ganja (marijuana) worth Rs 75,000. The accused was selling and supplying to retail customers.

The arrested accused was identified as Vishal Laxman Ghode. The Anti-Narcotics cell received information that Ghode, who lives in the Tata Nagar slum in the CBD, was selling marijuana.

Based on this information, Senior Police Inspector B.S. Syed and his team raided his house in the Tata Nagar slum in CBD on Tuesday afternoon. Ghode was found selling ganja. When officials from the Anti-Narcotics team detained him and frisked him, they found a bag containing 3.2 kg of strong-smelling marijuana leaves, flowers, pods, and seeds.

The police seized the contraband and arrested him. A case has been registered against Vishal Ghode under the NDPS section at the CBD police station.

Another arrest made earlier this week

The APMC Police arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly selling marijuana (ganja) from her house in Kopri village in Vashi. The police also recovered 188 grams of contraband worth ₹4000 from her house.

The arrested woman was identified as Kavita Vijay Rathod. According to police, they have received information that she was selling marijuana from her house near Sai Baba temple in Kopri village.

A police team led by Senior Police Inspector Tanveer Shaikh and Assistant Police Inspector Wasim Shaikh carried out a raid early this week and seized the contraband on Monday evening.

Police said that she initially denied that she was selling the contraband. However, after a thorough search of her house, they found 188 grams of strong-smelling ganja leaves, flowers, pods, and seeds. A case was registered against her under the NDPS Act and she was taken into custody.