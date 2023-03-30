Navi Mumbai: 32 women sanitation workers get Hirakani Award for outstanding work | PTI

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) felicitated 32 women sanitation workers with honorary sarees, badges and certificates for their outstanding work.

'The award will encourage them to do better work'

Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole said women sanitation workers have a great role in helping the city secure a good rank in the cleanliness survey. The award will encourage them to do better work, he added.

This program was attended by Sub Regional Transport Officer Hemangini Patil, Anti-Corruption Officer Jyoti Deshmukh, Officer of State Tax Commissioner Department Swati Thorat, Forest Department Officer Sapna Birari, Assistant Police Inspector Vishal Mane and other dignitaries were also present and extended their greetings.

At the event, Municipal Corporation Sanitation Inspector Vijay Naik also informed the attendees about cleanliness and collectively took the oath of cleanliness.

On this occasion, 24 charitable organizations doing social work in various fields were also felicitated.

Saying 'Your glory, our joy', Chairman of Hirkani Foundation Jayashree Shelar and Head of Lake Maher Katta Group Institute Sarika Dahane and all her colleagues organized the function with great enthusiasm.

