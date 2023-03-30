Navi Mumbai: Swachhta Sangram Rally to be held on March 31

Navi Mumbai: Swachhta Sangram Rally on March 31 | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is organising Swachhta Sangram Rally in Navi Mumbai on March 31.

Apart from common citizens, school students, college girls, and representatives of women's self-help groups and women's organizations will participate in the rally.

Women have an important role in cleanliness and under the 'Swachh Survekshan 2023, the emphasis is on public participation.

NMMC to bring women’s leadership in sanitation work

In an innovative initiative 'Swachhotsav-2023' as part of the 'Swachh Bharat Mission', the civic body will bring women’s leadership in sanitation work.

The Swachhta Sangram Rally will be conducted at 5 pm on March 31, 2023, from Ganpatsheth Tandel Maidan, Sector 26, Nerul. It will move through the roads of Sector 40, 42 in Seawood Grand Central Mall to Jewel of Navi Mumbai in Nerul.

During the rally, various messages on cleanliness will be broadcast.

