Navi Mumbai: 30-yr-old held for kidnapping 4-yr-girl in Taloja

Navi Mumbai: Neighbor kidnaps 4 year old; rescued within four social hours | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Taloja police rescued a 4 years and 11 months old girl child within four hours after she was kidnapped by a neighbor in Taloja phase one on Wednesday evening. The police also arrested the accused within 10 hours of the incident.

The arrested accused was identified as Pramod Rambahadur Mahto, 30, a resident of Taloja Phase 1 and a native of Madhubani in Bihar. The accused was arrested around 4 am on Thursday while he kidnapped the kid around 5 pm on Wednesday.

Girl lured with cake

According to police, the girl child was playing outside her home when the accused lured her with a cake and took her in a scooty.

Soon after the police received a complaint, Taloja police under the guidance of senior police inspector Jitendra Sonwane, four teams were formed. Meanwhile, the police found that the accused was taking the kid in a scooter. Immediately, all teams were informed of the details of the scooter.

While searching for the girl child, the Scooty of the accused was found under the Metro bridge near the subway. “After the scooter was found, we were sure that the child must be around that location and a search was carried out. Helps were taken from local social workers Nitesh Patil, Harish Keni and Kasam Mulani and other citizens in the search operation,” said Pankaj Dahane, DCP Zone 2. He added that the help dog squad from RAF Battalion was also taken.

The accused sensed that police were searching him aggressively, he left the girl and fled taking advantage of the darkness. At the same time, the kidnapped girl was found under the Metro bridge. According to police, the girl was rescued safely without any harm.

The hunt for the accused continued and he was arrested around 4 am near a temple where he was hidden.

A case of kidnapping under section 363 of IPC was registered against Mahto and he was arrested.