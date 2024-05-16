Navi Mumbai: 3 Held For Killing 45-Year-Old Man Over Suspicion Of Stealing 3 Cows In Rabale | | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Rabale police has arrested three people including a father-son duo for killing a man over suspicion over stealing their three cows. The accused identified as Umashankar Phoolchand Gaud, 51, his son Jayprakash, 25 and Nagesh Manik Ingale, 19, an auto rickshaw driver, were arrested on Wednesday after it was found that the man whom they had kidnapped and assaulted over suspicion of stealing three cows, had died following the incident.

Gaud and his son owned cattle shed in Rabale MIDC area wherein he had many cows and buffaloes. Around six months back, Gaud noticed that his three cows were missing. The deceased who was known as Bihari Thakur, 45, worked in another cattle shed owned by Shivchandar Yadav nearby at Adavli Bhutavli village. Back then Gaud had told Yadav that his three cows were missing and he suspected Thakur stole it as a day prior to the cows going missing, Thakur had visited his cattle shed.

On Tuesday morning at around 10 am, Gaud and his son went to the shed of Yadav and grabbed Thakur and put him into an auto rickshaw driven by Ingale and took him to their shed. While leaving, Gaud told Yadav that they need to find to whom Thakur sold the cows.

The Gauds kept Thakur captive for around five hours and kept assaulting him. Meanwhile, Yadav had left the shed with the milk to supply to his customers. At around 3pm, Gaud called Yadav and told that they had left Thakur back to the shed and that they had beat him up following which Thakur told that he would get them back their cows in three days.

Yadav reached back to his shed at around 4 pm and found Thakur lying in the shed with a bleeding mouth and bruised body. On trying to wake him up, he did not make any movement and he took him to Vashi general hospital wherein he was declared dead on arrival. Yadav informed Rabale MIDC police about the incident and registered a complaint against the Gaud father-Son duo and the rickshaw driver who helped in the kidnapping.

“We arrested the accused after the case was registered. Nobody knows anything about Thakur as he was a wandered who used to work at various cattle sheds for few months and then leave to another place. He did not have a mobile phone or any other document to know where he belonged to. He was known to all as Bihari Thakur. The accused have been remanded to police custody till May 18,” police sub inspector Deepak Shelke from Rabale MIDC police station said.