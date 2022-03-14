Navi Mumbai: 29-year-old arrested for selling foreign cigarettes worth Rs.16,800 in Ghansoli

The Anti Narcotic Cell of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 29-year-old man from Ghansoli and seized banned foreign cigarettes and other banned tobacco products worth Rs 16,800. The accused was selling it from his paan shop.

The arrested accused identified as Arvind Singh Chauhan, a resident of Ghansoli village in Navi Mumbai.

Acting on a tip-off, the police carried out a raid on Saturday evening at Mahakal Paan and Cold drink shop in sector 4 Ghansoli and found foreign cigarettes at his shop. “It was found that the picture and the statutory signal were not written on cigarette box which is mandatory in India,” said an official from the Anti-Narcotic Cell. He added that foreign cigarette does not print statutory warning as it is not mandatory where it was manufactured. The total seizure was of Rs 16,800.

The police booked him under sections 7 (3), 20 (2) of Cigarette and Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertising and Commerce, Trade Manufacturing, Supply, Distribution) Act, 2003.

