Navi Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Undertrial Flees While Being Taken To Taloja Jail From Shirur Court | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar police are on look out of a 28 year old undertrial who fled from the custody of Shirur police while he was being taken to Taloja jail. The incident took place in Kharghar on Wednesday night when Mujahid Gulzar Khan was being taken from Shirur court to Taloja Jail and he made the vehicle stop under the pretext of answering the nature’s call.

Khan, along with his accomplices Raju Farat Sheikh (26) and Imran Shahid Sheikh (24), were involved in the crime of robbery and housebreak in Shirur area of Pune. The trio were already in Taloja jail as undertrials in another case and hence the police took their custody from on June 1 and were remanded in their custody till June 5.

On June 5, the accused were again produced before Shirur magistrate of first class that remanded the accused to judicial custody following which he was to be taken to Taloja jail again. The complainant, Police sub inspector Eknath Baban Patil from Shirur police station decided to take the accused to the jail in his personal car as government vehicle was not available at the said time.

Due to lack of space, the three accused were seated on the rear seat while Patil drove the car and another constable Vicky Yadav was seated along with him. At around 9:00 pm, when his car was approaching Hyde Park Society in Kharghar, accused Khan started complaining of severe stomach ache and started howling loudly asking the vehicle to stop as he wanted to pass urine.

While Patil stayed back in the car along with the other two accused, Yadav accompanied Khan near a nullah. Taking advantage of the dark, Khan in the pretext of answering the nature’s call, jumped over the nullah and fled. When Yadav attempted to cross the nullah, he fell and got himself injured and could not catch Khan.

The police then registered a case with Kharghar police under section 224 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension) of the IPC. “We are searching for the accused. Once caught, he would be again produced before the court in this case,” a police officer from Kharghar police station said.