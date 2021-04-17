Navi Mumbai: 28-year-old man, posing as divisional officer, held for cheating to the tune of Rs 1.65 crore

Khandeshwar police arrested a 28-year-old man from Nerul who claimed to be a divisional officer and cheated several persons to the tune of Rs 1.65 crore. The police claimed to have solved at least seven cases registered against him in different police stations across Maharashtra.

The accused identified as Tushar Maruti Thugle was arrested on Thursday after the police received a tip-off.

The accused Thigle used to identify himself as a divisional officer in Nigdi in Pune and married a 23-year-old woman in Panvel. He also showed them fake identity cards and other documents.