Navi Mumbai: 28-year-old man, posing as divisional officer, held for cheating to the tune of Rs 1.65 crore

Khandeshwar police arrested a 28-year-old man from Nerul who claimed to be a divisional officer and cheated several persons to the tune of Rs 1.65 crore. The police claimed to have solved at least seven cases registered against him in different police stations across Maharashtra.
The accused identified as Tushar Maruti Thugle was arrested on Thursday after the police received a tip-off.
The accused Thigle used to identify himself as a divisional officer in Nigdi in Pune and married a 23-year-old woman in Panvel. He also showed them fake identity cards and other documents.
After marrying, Thigle cheated his wife’s relatives on the pretext of getting jobs in railways and second hands cars from government quota at a low price took Rs 1.96 lakh.
Police said that Thugle used to accompany bouncer and cheated several people in Pune, Nasik, Diva, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai to the tune of Rs 1,65,68,000.
During the investigation, police found that cases against him registered at Panvel, Raigad, Thane, Mulund, Nasik and Pune.
