 Navi Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Held In Panvel For Car Theft
Navi Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Held In Panvel For Car Theft

Navi Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Held In Panvel For Car Theft

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Held In Panvel For Car Theft | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Taluka police arrested a 28-year-old man and solved a car theft case within 24 hours of the case being registered. The accused was found roaming with the stolen car.

The arrested accused was identified as Mayur Pradas More, a resident of Sukapur in Panvel.

A case of car theft was registered at Panvel Taluka police from Harigram-Matheran road last week. The car was parked near the house of the owner. The owner, identified as Vidya Gujjar, registered a complaint with the Panvel Taluka police station.

Police Lays Trap To Nab The Accused

The police checked the CCTV footage of the area and noticed the car was being driven in the Panvel area. A trap was laid and the accused was arrested with the car. The police also seized the car.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating if the accused was involved in other car thefts.

